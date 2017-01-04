LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Reduced by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,851 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 321.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. 1,341,087 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm earned $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 64.02%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a global chemical company. The Company’s segments include Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining, and Technology. Its O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins, including ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins.

