Luxottica Group, S.p.A. (LUX) Position Maintained by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,129 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Luxottica Group, S.p.A. were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. by 136.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX) traded down 0.61% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,115 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.70. Luxottica Group, S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxottica Group, S.p.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Luxottica Group, S.p.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Luxottica Group, S.p.A. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Luxottica Group, S.p.A.

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

