LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 384,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LTC Properties has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm earned $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/ltc-properties-inc-ltc-to-issue-0-19-monthly-dividend/1140106.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust. The Company invests in senior housing and long-term care properties through acquisitions, development, mortgage loans and other investments. Its primary senior housing and long term healthcare property types include skilled nursing properties (SNF), assisted living properties (ALF), independent living properties (ILF), memory care properties (MC) and combinations thereof.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.