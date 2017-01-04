Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Has $10,620,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,735,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,336,123,000 after buying an additional 6,630,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 79,798,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,455,957,000 after buying an additional 376,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,876,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,399,354,000 after buying an additional 3,662,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,790,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,668,618,000 after buying an additional 1,306,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,245,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,303,164,000 after buying an additional 1,043,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 18,315,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Has $10,620,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/lodestar-investment-counsel-llc-il-has-10620000-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz/1140082.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.