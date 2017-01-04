LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stake Reduced by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,535 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ Corporation were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in LKQ Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in LKQ Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 697,910 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. LKQ Corporation had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price target on LKQ Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $42.00 price target on LKQ Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other LKQ Corporation news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 30,000 shares of LKQ Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories. The company distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, and recycled collision and mechanical products.

