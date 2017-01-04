Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $48.47 million.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company earned $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 71,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 330,411 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of post-secondary education. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades (automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), welding and manufacturing).

