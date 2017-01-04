Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global PLC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wunderlich cut their price objective on Liberty Global PLC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,177.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $469,282.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 87.6% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,094,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 29.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 365,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 23.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after buying an additional 254,966 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) traded up 1.73% on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,251 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.26 billion.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

