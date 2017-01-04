LendingClub Corporation (LC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub Corporation were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) traded up 5.90% on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,837 shares. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm’s market cap is $2.26 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. LendingClub Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $5,293,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Macilwaine sold 25,000 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,377.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

