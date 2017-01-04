LendingClub Corporation (LC) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr cut LendingClub Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research set a $9.00 price target on LendingClub Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.42 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $5,293,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Macilwaine sold 25,000 shares of LendingClub Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,377.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,909,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 1,353,114 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth $7,011,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth $618,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the third quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

