Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) opened at 2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Legacy Reserves has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Legacy Reserves’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Reserves will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGCY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 346.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 337,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 73.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 280,269 shares in the last quarter. Deere & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 40.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 184,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The Company has proved reserves of approximately 164.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which over 73% are natural gas, approximately 27% are oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and over 97% are classified as proved developed producing.

