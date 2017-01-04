Lear Corporation (LEA) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 829.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear Corporation were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,484,000 after buying an additional 502,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,571,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,693,000 after buying an additional 70,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lear Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $222,829,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 30.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,739,000 after buying an additional 392,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,473,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,604,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) traded up 2.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.28. 1,003,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.54 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Lear Corporation had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post $13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lear Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets lowered Lear Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $539,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $515,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

