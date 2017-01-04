LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,452 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 531.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) traded up 1.348% on Wednesday, hitting $31.205. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,320 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.931 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.95 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-position-reduced-by-ameriprise-financial-inc/1139875.html.

LHO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.