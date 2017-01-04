Kraton Corporation (KRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) opened at 28.92 on Friday. Kraton Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. Kraton Corporation had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Kraton Corporation’s revenue was up 68.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corporation will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton Corporation news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 36,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,082,160.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Kalman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Kraton Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 204,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 41.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Kraton Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment.

