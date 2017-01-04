Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 58,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 49,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded up 1.203% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.016. 1,383,969 shares of the company were exchanged. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.482 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.94 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

