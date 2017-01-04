Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers Holdings from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Koppers Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wunderlich downgraded Koppers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) traded up 2.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,516 shares. Koppers Holdings has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $858.51 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. Koppers Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1,225.00% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider M Leroy Ball sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $134,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Loadman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $29,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Koppers Holdings by 127.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Koppers Holdings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,192,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Koppers Holdings by 55.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers Holdings

Koppers Holdings Inc is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad industry and treated wood products to the utility industry.

