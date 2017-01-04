Kingfisher plc (KGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. HSBC currently has a GBX 380 ($4.67) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday. Haitong Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 343.58 ($4.22).

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 337.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.32. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.66 billion. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 269.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.60.

About Kingfisher plc

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

