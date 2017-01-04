KeyCorp Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to “Overweight”

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $27.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 1.41% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 622,312 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $4.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($2.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KeyCorp Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to “Overweight”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/keycorp-upgrades-patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten-to-overweight/1139809.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,789,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,512,000 after buying an additional 205,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,511,000 after buying an additional 727,827 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 123,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,638,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,252,000 after buying an additional 374,120 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.