Kemet Corporation (KEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kemet Corporation in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) opened at 6.21 on Wednesday. Kemet Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The firm’s market cap is $287.41 million.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Kemet Corporation had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemet Corporation will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kemet Corporation by 16.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kemet Corporation by 586.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemet Corporation by 515.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemet Corporation by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Kemet Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

