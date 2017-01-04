Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 227,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,250,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 1.112% on Wednesday, reaching $71.395. The company had a trading volume of 5,237,355 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.775 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.83 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $94.00 price objective on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

