JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,258 Shares of California Water Service Group Holding (CWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in California Water Service Group Holding were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group Holding by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in California Water Service Group Holding during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in California Water Service Group Holding by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group Holding during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in California Water Service Group Holding by 4.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 287,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.63. California Water Service Group Holding has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. California Water Service Group Holding had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company earned $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group Holding will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group Holding from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group Holding in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

California Water Service Group Holding Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii through its subsidiaries. It operates through supply and distribution of water, and providing water-related utility services segment. Its business comprises the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection.

