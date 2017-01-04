John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) traded up 0.67% on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,150 shares. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/john-hancock-preferred-income-fund-iii-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-hps/1140188.html.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.