Jefferies Group Comments on Canon, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (CAJ)

Canon, Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2017 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

CAJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Canon from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) traded up 0.651% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.605. 199,704 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.789 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Canon has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $30.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canon by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Canon by 15.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Canon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

