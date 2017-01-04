James Investment Research Inc. Has $24,906,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 402,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 62.4% in the second quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,399 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 80,825 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 56,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) traded up 2.771% on Wednesday, hitting $43.945. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,198 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.118 and a beta of 1.55.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Best Buy Co. had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company earned $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr raised Best Buy Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other Best Buy Co. news, SVP Paula Baker sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $286,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $4,255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,912,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

