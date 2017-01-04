James Grier Campbell Sells 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total transaction of $151,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Grier Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.59, for a total transaction of $144,450.46.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.20, for a total transaction of $150,970.80.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 786.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $663.06 and a one year high of $816.68. The stock has a market cap of $541.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $776.48 and a 200-day moving average of $763.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $975.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

