Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.28% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321,991 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $107.50.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/jag-capital-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-walt-disney-company-the-dis/1140204.html.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.02.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,184.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.