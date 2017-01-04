J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods which it markets nationally to the food service and retail supermarket industries. Its principal snack food products are soft pretzels marketed principally under the brand name SUPERPRETZEL. The Company also markets frozen beverages to the food service industry under the brand names ICEE and ARCTIC BLAST in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Other snack products include Italian ice and frozen juice treats and desserts, churros (a Hispanic pastry), funnel cake, popcorn and bakery products. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 132.80 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $135.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.63.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm earned $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.65 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

