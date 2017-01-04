Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain is a leading records and information management services company. Recently the company at its third quarter 2016 earnings release slashed its guidance for 2016 FFO per share. Iron Mountain’s Service revenues remain modest due to falling activity rates as stored records are becoming less active. Plus, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition remain concerns. However, Iron Mountain’s diversified revenue base, a strong product portfolio, an aggressive acquisition strategy and a promising international business are key growth catalysts. Moreover, the company’s entry into the data center market could be another positive.Over the past one year, shares have vastly outperformed the broader market. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) opened at 33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $943 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/iron-mountain-incorporated-irm-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1139667.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 733.33%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $98,791.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,519.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eileen Sweeney sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $134,739.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 57.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.