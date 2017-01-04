Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 106,638 shares of the stock traded hands. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/invesco-municipal-income-opportunities-trust-oia-increases-dividend-to-0-03-per-share/1140190.html.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek to provide current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. It invests primarily in municipal securities rated BB or better by Standard & Poor’s or Ba or better by Moody’s, or if not rated, securities it determines to be of comparable quality at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.