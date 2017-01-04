Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 19,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Invesco Bond Fund in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco Bond Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek interest income while conserving capital. The Fund invests primarily in fixed-rate the United States investment-grade corporate bonds with flexibility to integrate approximately 20% of its total assets in non-investment-grade, the United States dollar denominated and non-United States dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers (both developed and emerging markets).

