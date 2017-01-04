International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (ICAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ:ICAGY) opened at 10.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

