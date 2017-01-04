Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Takes Position in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 417,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,704,000. Danaher Corporation accounts for approximately 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) traded up 0.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 931,622 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $82.64.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Danaher Corporation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Vetr raised shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher Corporation from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $2,878,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

