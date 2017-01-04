Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded up 3.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,237 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s market cap is $501.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. The Company’s CRISPR/Cas9 technology edits diseased genes in the human body through a single treatment course. It focuses on the therapeutic applications of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing.

