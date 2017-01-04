Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Stake Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,432.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 102.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) traded up 2.40% on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 41,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In related news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company’s national platform consists of over 100 locations accessing customers in approximately 50 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provide cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

