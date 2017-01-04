Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.70 on January 6th

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) opened at 2.50 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

