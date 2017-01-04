Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Insight is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) opened at 40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.00. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/insight-enterprises-inc-nsit-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1139411.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,987,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,677,000 after buying an additional 68,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,528,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after buying an additional 142,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,492,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,574,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,234,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company consults, designs, implements and manages integrated information technology (IT) solutions for its clients. These solutions include services and products designed to support networking, collaboration, storage, security, Cloud, mobility, converged infrastructure and other advanced technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.