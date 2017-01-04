Insider Selling: Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) CRO Sells 683 Shares of Stock

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $26,445.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 584,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,648,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $28,606.56.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $30,158.40.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 339 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $14,085.45.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $28,091.79.

On Friday, October 21st, Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of Yahoo! stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $30,817.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 339 shares of Yahoo! stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $14,265.12.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 2.98% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 11,759,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. Yahoo! Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The stock’s market cap is $38.22 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. Yahoo!’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

YHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.29 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yahoo! presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YHOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 55.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the third quarter worth $129,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the second quarter worth $125,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 77.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

