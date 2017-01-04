Insider Selling: Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,920,469.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) opened at 22.67 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Waldron LP now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries; the sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the United States through its Zoom E-Cigs LLC (Zoom) subsidiary, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

