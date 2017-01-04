Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Insider Sells $12,600.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) insider Louise E. Matthews sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $12,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) opened at 24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s market cap is $1.79 billion.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, by 883.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 699,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth about $8,667,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth about $4,509,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, by 484.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 189,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, by 5.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 116,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
SMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, in a research note on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners, from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.
About Summit Midstream Partners,
Summit Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Marcellus Shale, which is served by Mountaineer Midstream; the Williston Basin, which is served by Bison Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which is served by DFW Midstream; the Piceance Basin, which is served by Grand River, and Corporate.
