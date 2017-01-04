Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) CFO Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bernard Gutmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Bernard Gutmann sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Stephens raised shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,106,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,361,000 after buying an additional 931,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 27,038,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,479,000 after buying an additional 255,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,967,000 after buying an additional 75,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,401,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,152,000 after buying an additional 213,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 1,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

