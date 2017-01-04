Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director William C. Fisher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) opened at 32.80 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company earned $245.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Director Purchases $31,300.00 in Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/insider-buying-winnebago-industries-inc-wgo-director-purchases-31300-00-in-stock/1139621.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.