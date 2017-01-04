Insider Buying: MMA Capital Management, LLC (MMAC) CFO Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

MMA Capital Management, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CFO David C. Bjarnason acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $11,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMA Capital Management, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) opened at 19.15 on Wednesday. MMA Capital Management, LLC has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

