JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Simon Bragg bought 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £1,265.40 ($1,555.12).

Simon Bragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Simon Bragg bought 359 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £1,263.68 ($1,553.00).

On Tuesday, November 1st, Simon Bragg bought 360 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £1,263.60 ($1,552.91).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) traded up 0.46% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 372.00. The company had a trading volume of 296,773 shares. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 368.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 375.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) Insider Acquires 342 Shares of Stock” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/insider-buying-jpmorgan-american-investment-trust-plc-jam-insider-acquires-342-shares-of-stock/1139819.html.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index (with both net asset value and benchmark measured in sterling total return terms).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.