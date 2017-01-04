Insider Buying: JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM) Insider Acquires 342 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Simon Bragg bought 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £1,265.40 ($1,555.12).
Simon Bragg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Simon Bragg bought 359 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £1,263.68 ($1,553.00).
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Simon Bragg bought 360 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £1,263.60 ($1,552.91).
JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) traded up 0.46% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 372.00. The company had a trading volume of 296,773 shares. JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 368.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 375.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.00.
About JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index (with both net asset value and benchmark measured in sterling total return terms).
