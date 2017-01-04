Insider Buying: Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (TINY) Director Purchases $54,178.88 in Stock

Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) Director Kevin Rendino acquired 40,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,178.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) opened at 1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Harris & Harris Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.38 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harris & Harris Group stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harris & Harris Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TINY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.12% of Harris & Harris Group worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harris & Harris Group

Harris & Harris Group, Inc is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. The Company specializes in making investments in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies mainly in the life sciences. The Company provides operational and management resources, and financial solutions to such companies.

