Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Major Shareholder Acquires 94,750 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 94,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $469,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 142,125 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $692,148.75.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 85,275 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $410,172.75.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 189,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $854,645.00.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded up 9.75% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,505,724 shares. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $801.30 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 224.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).
