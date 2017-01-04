Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($26,729.75).

Enrico Cipro Vanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 25,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,277.74).

On Thursday, December 22nd, Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 25,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,434.31).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 25,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,750 ($16,898.12).

On Monday, December 19th, Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 25,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,361.93).

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) opened at 89.90 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 51.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.66. Advanced Oncotherapy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 209.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (AVO) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/insider-buying-advanced-oncotherapy-plc-avo-insider-purchases-25000-shares-of-stock/1139696.html.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC in a research report on Sunday, December 4th.

About Advanced Oncotherapy PLC

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc is focused on providing radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment through the use of a proton therapy technology. The Company is engaged in development and then building of the Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT) proton beam cancer therapy device and management of healthcare related property.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.