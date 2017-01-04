ING Group, N.V. (ING) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research GmbH restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Group, N.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) opened at 14.42 on Wednesday. ING Group, N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 6.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 126.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 616,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 343,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About ING Group, N.V.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

