Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMNP) Director Purchases $14,535.57 in Stock

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNP) Director Daniel Kazado acquired 76,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $14,535.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Kazado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Daniel Kazado acquired 161,377 shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $30,661.63.

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNP) traded down 0.2186% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.1826. 2,087,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.97 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Separately, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 18th.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of targeted therapeutics in the fields of immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s segment is acquiring, developing and commercializing prescription drug products.

