IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,912 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,058,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,023,000 after buying an additional 258,657 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 816,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,467,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded down 1.79% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 730,726 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 788.91% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm earned $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-shares-bought-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd/1139839.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 27,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $3,284,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,894,920.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. End sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $549,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.