Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 100,599 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,203 shares. The company has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The business earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

