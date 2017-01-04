Huntington National Bank Has $59,702,000 Stake in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 519,541 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 7,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadia Trust NA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acadia Trust NA now owns 14,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.409% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.135. 3,814,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.268 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 106.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

